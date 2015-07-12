Folsom:
Contact the Folsom center 800.314.7050
folsom@us.artofliving.org

The
Happiness
Program

Powerful breathing techniques andwisdom that can change your life

Sahaj
Samadhi
Meditation

An easy, enjoyable and effectivemeditation technique

Art of
Silence
Retreat

The vacation you’ve always wanted butnever knew existed

Introductory Sessions

In this hour-long experiential stress-buster session, you will have the opportunity to explore laws that govern the mind and how they impact our happiness, as well as experience the power of energizing breathing techniques and relaxing meditation.

Success Without Stress Jun 13 6pm-7:30pm

Art of Living Center,
169 Parkshore Dr, Folsom, California, 95630

Power of Breath Jun 17 3:30pm-5pm

Folsom Art of Living Center,
169 Parkshore Dr, Folsom, California, 95630

Mind & Meditation Jun 23 3pm-4:30pm

Fairfield, California

Mind & Meditation Jun 23 3pm-4:30pm

Fairfield Community Center,
1000 Kentucky st, Fairfield, California, 94533

Mind and Meditation Jun 23 3pm-4:30pm

City of Fairfield Community Center,
1000 Kentucky Street, Fairfield, California, 94533

Other Courses and Events

Take A Break:recharge and rejuvenate Jun 17

7am-1pm

Art of Living Center,
169 Parkshore derive, Ste 100, Folsom, California, 95630

Be Pain Free and Sleep Better with Yoga Jun 23

3:30pm-5pm

Art Orbis,
1271 Pleasant Grove Blvd, #120 Roseville, Roseville, California, 95747

Sri Sri Yoga - Foundation Program Jun 27-30

Entry Fee $150.00

Weekdays: 6:00pm - 8:30pm
Weekends: 10:00am - 12:30pm

Heart Tree Studios,
1723 25th St, Sacramento, California, 95816

YES! (Youth Empowerment Seminar!) Jul 12-15

Entry Fee $200.00

Weekdays: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Weekends: 10:30am - 1:30pm

The Art of Living Center,
169 Parkshore drive, Ste#100, Folsom, California, 95630

Sri Sri Yoga - Deep Dive Retreat Aug 22-26

Entry Fee $495.00
Early bird: $395.00 through Aug 8 Pacific Time

Art of Living Center,
169 Parkshore Dr, Suite 100, Folsom, California, 95630

ART Excel (All \'Round Training in Excellence) Sep 20-23

Entry Fee $200.00

Weekdays: 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Weekends: 10:00am - 1:30pm

TBD,
Roseville, California, 95661

Reviews and Media

“deep breathing and a good yoga stretch could help you and your business”

“rejuvenating participants physically, mentally and emotionally” - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

“not only aims to remove day-to-day stresses, but also target negative emotions you may not know are still affecting you”

“many people reported better sleep, improved self-awareness, and even fewer PMS symptoms”

Contact and Directions

PHONE: 800.314.7050 EMAIL: folsom@us.artofliving.org ADDRESS: 169 Parkshore Dr, Folsom, CA, 95630, US
169 Parkshore Dr,
Folsom, CA, 95630,
US get directions

Sudarshan Kriya Practice Groups

For Happiness Program Graduates

Every Monday
6:30pm-7:45pm

Private Residence,
5403 Quane Rd, Rocklin, California, 95765

Every Tuesday
9:30am-11am

Art of Living Center,
169 Parkshore derive, Ste 100, Folsom, California, 95630

Every Wednesday
6:30pm-8pm

Heart Tree Studios,
1723 25th St, Sacramento, California, 95816

Every Sunday
5pm-6:30pm

Art of Living Center,
169 Parkshore derive, Ste 100, Folsom, California, 95630

