Learn to Be
Sustainably Happy
The
Happiness
Program
Powerful breathing techniques and
wisdom that can change your life
Sahaj
Samadhi
Meditation
An easy, enjoyable and effective
meditation technique
Art of
Silence
Retreat
The vacation you’ve always wanted but
never knew existed
Introductory Sessions
In this hour-long experiential stress-buster session, you will have the opportunity to explore laws that govern the mind and how they impact our happiness, as well as experience the power of energizing breathing techniques and relaxing meditation.
Broody H.
San Jose, CA
friends
28 reviews
The most game-changing thing I have done in my life. I feel like a new person. I'm calmer, more centered and more present in all situations.
Swati C.
San Jose, CA
1 friends
2 reviews
I feel it was one of the best decision I made in my life to go for the happiness program. I meditate regularly but doing Sudarshan Kriya further helps to go in to the deep relaxing stage.
Rahul G.
North San Jose, San Jose, CA
9 friends
2 reviews
I never felt so relaxed in ages.
Kimberly F.
Manhattan, NY
1304 friends
373 reviews
The best money I ever spent
Vineet A.
Jersey City, NJ
0 friends
2 reviews
A great place to find some much-needed solace and peace in our fast moving lives. The instructors are very caring and they take personal interest in each person. Highly recommended.
S K.
Los Angeles, CA
2 friends
27 reviews
Greater clarity and focus, practical pointers and the ability to "re-charge on the spot" are just some of the very few lifelong lessons that I took away from it.
mr k k.
Round Rock, TX
14 friends
13 reviews
The course changed the way I look at life!
Ala S.
Los Angeles, CA
6 friends
1 reviews
Learning the breathing techniques, the knowledge, meeting loving, smiling people... I cannot even imagine my life without these! Eternally thankful!
“deep breathing and a good yoga stretch could help you and your business”
“rejuvenating participants physically, mentally and emotionally” - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
“not only aims to remove day-to-day stresses, but also target negative emotions you may not know are still affecting you”
“many people reported better sleep, improved self-awareness, and even fewer PMS symptoms”
169 Parkshore Dr,
Folsom, CA, 95630,
