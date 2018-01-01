- Guided meditations & breathing exercises to reduce stress
- Wisdom to handle your mind and emotions
- Quick, practical videos
The
Happiness
Program
Powerful breathing techniques and
wisdom that can change your life
Sahaj
Samadhi
Meditation
An easy, enjoyable and effective
meditation technique
Art of
Silence
Retreat
The vacation you’ve always wanted but
never knew existed
What others are saying
"After 90 days of doing this, I felt my stress was markedly reduced, and now I would not stop doing it, because I would not want to revert to the levels of stress I had at the time."
"I used to be so tense. I'd be getting so angry, shouting, screaming, pushing around to get my orders through. Now when I realize I'm getting tense I just breathe and I calm down. I realize that I'm much more focused and much more productive."
"About 30 days after doing the techniques very regularly, I just got so happy for no reason. And I hadn't experienced that in a long time."
"I have been looking for this for 15 years! The techniques are truly a gift. When I practice them regularly, I feel great no matter what has happened during the day."
"Within three days I started experiencing a deep shift within myself from anxiousness to peace, from sadness to joy. As each day progresses, I find myself more and more centered in the joy and clarity of a calm and peaceful existence."
"I felt a huge change in my whole body. After almost three years and nothing working, a simple breathing technique had just changed my life. I now feel amazing. I'm back to the old me and I see the world differently."
"I now have an internal sense of power."
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Founder, The Art of Living Foundation
Sri Sri has brought yoga, meditation and practical wisdom to millions of people in over 150 countries.
"Whenever you are in love and feel joyous, your mind is in the present. That is when you achieve yoga. The art of living lies in being in the present moment."
Wisdom by Sri Sri
Enjoy these curated collections of Sri Sri’s knowledge on various subjects, including talks, quotes, videos and Q&As
